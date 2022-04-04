Critter Barn in Zeeland to receive $10,000 from Endeavor Ag & Energy Partners

The popular educational attraction will use the funds towards a new site that will host a clubhouse barn, a mill, modern barns for laying hens, cows and more.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Endeavor Ag & Energy Partners, a local farmer-owned company, announced Monday that they will be donating $10,000 to the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

The investment will help the popular educational attraction expand to a new location on 80th avenue in Zeeland.

The new location is a “purpose built” farm located at 2950 80th Avenue that will host a clubhouse barn, a mill, modern barns for laying hens, dairy cows, turkeys, sheep, hogs and more.

The new location will be an authentic teaching farm showcasing modern agriculture, provide hands-on education and real farm experiences, serve everyone through Universal Design and Adaptive Equipment and inspire people of all ages and all abilities.

“Endeavor is excited to be a local supporting partner in the community,” said Endeavor Agronomy Sales Manager Andrew Black. “We are thrilled to make this investment and eager to see its positive impact on the youth.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the partnership support of local businesses like Endeavor Ag & Energy,” notes Executive Director of Critter Barn, Mary Rottschafer.

The donation by Endeavor Ag & Energy Partners was matched by a matching grant program funded by Land O Lakes and will be presented to the Critter Barn in the spring of this year.

