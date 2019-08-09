SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A wild deer leaned into a wedding photo of a Michigan couple, making a memento of their big day all the more memorable.

The Detroit News reported that the friendly deer seemed drawn by Morgan Mackley's bouquet of flowers, walked up and began chomping on the roses.

The couple had just walked to the edge of a field with their wedding photographer during their reception last week in Holland in western Michigan.

RELATED: Saugatuck deer photobombs engagement photos on the beach

RELATED: Oh deer! Saugatuck beach-goers surprised by animal encounter

The photographer, Laurenda Bennett, called it a "special moment" for the newly wed Morgan and her husband of just a few hours, Luke Mackley, when the deer approached.

The couple surrendered the bouquet to the deer. And when they returned later, they saw the deer had eaten all but one of the roses.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.