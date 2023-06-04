Dog abandoned, starved in East Grand Rapids rescued by neighbors

Staff at an animal hospital suspect Hope was used a breeding dog, as it looks as though she had a lot of litters, and then was dumped.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog found abandoned and starved on a busy road in East Grand Rapids now has a glimmer of hope of survival.

"She looked to be in terrible condition," said Emilee Bond.

Hope, as she has now been called, was lying in the middle of Lakeside Drive SE near Lansing Street SE, which caught the attention of Bond's husband.

"On Friday morning, my husband was walking our dogs and sent me a picture of a dog in the road who he thought had been hit by a car," Bond said.

Upon closer inspection, the dog was still alive, but was just skin and bones.

"She couldn't even cross the road to get to the curb."

Neighbors brought her food and water and one person took her to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Staff there suspects she's seven years old and was used as a breeding dog, as it looks as though she has had a lot of litters, and then was dumped.

"We don't deserve dogs," said Bond. "They are so good and everybody who has ever loved a dog knows that and to see such an innocent being that deserves nothing but love has really tugged at the heartstrings of this community and beyond."

A glimmer of Hope 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The dog was named Hope because there was a glimmer of hope she might survive.

Hope was transferred to another animal hospital and needs a feeding tube for around the clock care. Since her medical costs may reach the tens of thousands of dollars, Bond created a GoFundMe.

The fund was created Friday, and has since exceeded its goal of $10,000, raising more than $15,000.

"The outpouring of support from the community and animal lovers in Grand Rapids has been overwhelming, as well as around the country," said Bond. "This story has really spread. It's giving everybody a lot of hope."

Bond said police were called and if anyone has any information to contact the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.