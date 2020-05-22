Dog groomers uncertain if they are allowed to reopen

The governor lifted restrictions on veterinary procedures, but one owner wants to know if that applies to standalone groomers.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted an executive order, and now allows veterinary offices to resume procedures.

However, Linda Martin said it isn't clear if that order includes standalone dog grooming businesses.

Martin is the co-owner of Tulip City Barking Lot in Holland. She said she wants to know if she can resume grooming animals.

"I do not know why she didn’t specify whether independent owners are supposed to open or not," said Martin.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to the governor's office for clarity

Martin said dog groomers, like veterinarians, provide essential services for pets.

"I have clients saying my dog's nails are growing out of control, my poor dog can hardly walk," said Martin, "When the coat is matted, the skin can't breathe properly. It's unhealthy and they get hot spots, all kinds of different issues."

Tulip City Barking Lot was actually open for a couple weeks during the stay at home order. Martin said they were doing a drop-off style service and no pet owners were allowed in the building.

"We did curbside when we thought we could open," said Martin, "We wore masks. We didn’t let anyone inside the business. We’ve been sanitizing door handles and crates to the best of our ability."

However, Martin said the Ottawa County Department of Public Health sent her an email informing her of multiple complaints she was violating the executive orders. She said an Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy also came by the business, and she has since stopped all work.

For now, Martin said she just wants some clarification on when to open her business.

"Give me some direction," said Martin.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.