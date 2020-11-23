Dog finds new home after more than 200 days in shelter

Tonka waited a long time, but now he has a forever family.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One special pup in Florida proves that all pets deserve a good home, no matter how long it takes to get there.

Orange County Animal Services says one of its dogs, named "Tonka," was in its shelter for 216 days before a family decided to adopt him.

"We are hopeful this boy will never have to leave the comfort of home again," OCAS wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 21, which was National Adoption Day.

Earlier this month, the shelter put out the word that Tonka had been there for more than 200 days and needed a new home. After the Vega family adopted him, the shelter thanked them for "giving this handsome boy a chance."

Tonka's adoption is part of a successful year for Orange County Animal Services. Last month, it reported a record-high 88% of its animals were either adopted, relocated or returned to owners this year.

The benchmark for a shelter to be classified as "no kill" is generally 90% or higher. Animal activists say these are some of the best places to go if you're looking to adopt a pet. Most Florida counties have no kill shelters with cats and dogs ready to find a good home.

What other people are reading right now: