Empty the Shelters event hoping to find pets' forever homes amid shelter capacity crisis

In Michigan, 43 shelters will be participating by offering reduced-fee adoptions for two weeks this October.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As many animal shelters across the U.S. are nearing capacity, the BISSELL Empty the Shelters event is hoping to find forever homes for shelter pets to ease this burden.

Nationwide, over 345 shelters are participating, and 43 shelters in Michigan alone will be participating by offering reduced-fee adoptions for two weeks this October.

Several times a year, shelter pets are able to be adopted for $50 or less through the Empty the Shelters events. All pets have been fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

This comes as many shelters in the U.S. are facing capacity issues. In West Michigan, the Kent County Animal Shelter declared a "code red" amid an increased animal intake, and both Harbor Humane Society and Pound Buddies have seen a significant increase in intake this summer.

"Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The shelters participating in West Michigan include:

Empty the Shelters was first started in 2011. Since then, nearly 200,000 pets have found their forever homes through the program.

"Our Fall National Empty the Shelters will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance," Bissell said.

Empty the Shelters runs from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 15.

To learn more information on the event or see adoptable animals near you, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.