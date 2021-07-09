Florida K-9 finds missing child during Elsa

Mercy was able to track the missing 12-year-old girl more than half a mile through thick woods.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Not even Elsa could stop one Florida K-9 from tracking a missing girl and bringing her home safe.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call Tuesday night about a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl. K-9 Mercy was sent to help the sheriff's office search for her.

The sheriff's office said Mercy was able to track her more than half a mile through thick woods while Tropical Storm Elsa brought severe weather to the area.

Mercy found the 12-year-old and she was safely brought back to her family.

Elsa brought heavy rain and gusty winds into the Tampa Bay area Tuesday into Wednesday. It even briefly reached Category 1 hurricane strength as it moved up Florida's west coast.

Elsa is already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And the system previously sparked a damaging tornado in Georgia.