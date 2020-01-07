x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

animals

Scientists figure out how snakes can fly

Yep, you read that right.
Snake. Pythons in public spectacle

TAMPA, Fla. — As if snakes weren't scary enough, imagine what it would be like if they could fly.

Well, sort of. 

Researchers published an article in Nature Physics explaining how snakes could use their bodies to glide through the air after they leap from trees.

The snakes are known as Chrysopelea paradisi, and they live in the trees of South and Southeast Asia. Sometimes, to get to other trees, they will launch themselves into the air and glide down.

Scientists from Virginia Tech put motion-capture tags on seven snakes. Then, they watched the snakes on high-speed cameras as they flew across a four-story theater. 

You can find the entire study here.

RELATED: New fossil discovery shows snakes had legs for millions of years

RELATED: Florida Fish and Wildlife needs your help finding rare, nonvenomous snake

 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter