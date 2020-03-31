LLANDUDNO, UK — They, at least, are enjoying lockdown.

Utterly disregarding rules on social distancing, wild goats in Wales are invading a seaside town while its human inhabitants shelter indoors from the new coronavirus.

The mountain goats roaming in frisky clumps through the streets of Llandudno are taking advantage of the peace, space and lack of cars.

Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, has been posting videos of the furry adventurers on his Twitter feed and they are racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

His videos show the goats munching on people’s neatly trimmed hedges and trees in front yards and loitering casually on empty streets as if they own the place.

