Harbor Humane Society releases fundraiser anthology

The anthology features 22 stories following different animals. All proceeds will benefit Harbor Humane Society.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society has launched an anthology that is available now on Amazon. Proceeds from the book will be used to benefit the shelter’s mission and help animals in need.

Called “The Big Fang,” the anthology features 22 stories by different authors, including staff from Harbor Humane. Authors from all across the country participated, including professional and award-winning writers.

Each story follows a different animal—not just cats and dogs, but horses, rabbits and even snakes, too.

Allison Deters with Harbor Humane says the book is filled with humor, surprise and mystery.

“It’s a really fun read. A lot of the stories are very humorous. There are a few points where I literally have laughed out loud, and I've read them many times editing,” she said. “And then of course, at the end of the day, it's all for a good cause. So you can kind of combine our love for reading with our love for animals.”

While the book is targeted toward adults, Deters says older children might enjoy the stories, too.

The idea for the book was suggested by a Harbor Humane employee who has been published before. Deters, who has a story in the anthology, said she also enjoys writing—and the idea took off.

“We just teamed up on it and decided to go for it,” Deters said. “We thought it was a really unique fundraising opportunity, and also one that we could do that would you know, go beyond West Michigan, because it's all through Amazon.”

Harbor Humane Society is planning a launch party at the end of April. An in-person event will involve meet-and-greets and book signings with the authors, while a virtual event will include a Q&A session.

Both digital and paperback copies of the anthology are now available at Amazon. Get your copy by clicking here.

