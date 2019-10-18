HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland is fundraising for its first dog park, which is expected to be at the Van Raalte Historic Farm.

The city is hoping to raise $200,000 to complete the three-acre park, with separate areas for large and small dogs. It will also have an enclosed, heated dog wash station and restrooms.

The parks director said a dog park is something that the community has wanted for a long time.

"This project has been dreamt about for many years, and to finally be able to get it going is amazing," Andy Kenyon said.

If the city's fundraising goal is met, construction will potentially begin in the spring of 2020.

Here are photos of what the park is expected to look like:

Plans for Holland's first dog park

To donate to the dog park, visit the City of Holland's website.

