GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - While neither of them are Sam the Toucan, the John Ball Zoo announced the arrival of two new Toco Toucans.

The male and female were previously at the San Diego Zoo and are in the South America area of the Zoo in their newly constructed habitat. The male will be a year old in July and the female is 2-years-old.

The zoo has roped in the community to help them name both birds. You can cast a vote for Banana & Mango, Tilly & Tango, Peanut & Cashew or Tica & Fernando. The voting will close on Friday, May 24 at 1 p.m.

The most recognizable trait of the Toco Toucan is their brightly colored beak. It's the biggest in regard to body size of all birds and is the largest of all toucans with a length of two feet.

