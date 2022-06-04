Some birds return to exhibits at John Ball Zoo

After a three-month delay due to an avian flu outbreak in West Michigan, some birds are back in their exhibits at John Ball Zoo.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being delayed from returning to their exhibits due to an outbreak of avian influenza in West Michigan, some bird species have returned for viewing at John Ball Zoo, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Back in April, the zoo said some avian exhibits would be delayed due to the outbreak, which impacted more than 22 million birds in the United States. While the avian flu is only a small risk to humans, the zoo's veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Colburn, decided to not take a risk and keep the birds in their exhibit.

It was predicted that the birds could return in June.

For the past four months, over 150 birds remained in their winter housing to wait for the outbreak to slow down. Zoo officials say none of the birds got sick with the avian flu during this time.

Visitors can now see toco toucans, hornbills, Egyptian geese, pied crows, snowy owls and barn owls. The Asian Aviary is also open, as well as the Budgie Experience.

Some species are still remaining in winter housing, including flamingos. The zoo hopes to have all the birds on display in the coming weeks.

Colburn and the rest of the zoo's veterinarian team will continue to monitor the avian flu in West Michigan and keep visitors updated on which birds are in their exhibits.

For more information on John Ball Zoo, click here. More on the avian flu can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.