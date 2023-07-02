John Ball Zoo hoping to use $14M from state to bring in giraffes, otters and more

The state's yearly budget gave $14M to John Ball Zoo, the zoo says they have many exciting elements planned.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo says they are applauding Michigan lawmakers in both the House and Senate after they approved $14 million in state appropriations for the zoo.

Once the bill is signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer it will provide funding that will help accelerate the zoo's "master plan." The zoo said the plan will "contribute to John Ball Zoo’s mission of preserving wildlife and wild places, providing world class educational opportunities and huge economic benefits for West Michigan and the entire state."

Part of that plan is to bring giraffes and other African animals to the zoo, as well as an otter exhibit and many others.

The zoo said their leadership team is currently assessing how the funds will be used to maximize the zoo's economic impact, quality of life for West Michigan residents and the conservation of wildlife and wild places.

“We are committed to using these dollars to accelerate our master plan in a way that reflects our mission and will make our community proud,” said Peter D'Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “We’re very fortunate our lawmakers in Lansing have made the decision to invest in the quality of life of Michiganders through economic activity, educational opportunities and wildlife conservation.”

John Ball Zoo attracts many visitors, both locals and tourists. According to the Zoo’s economic impact report, the Zoo contributes significant economic activity to West Michigan, bringing in nearly 200,000 overnight guests annually who also visit local businesses, restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues.

