GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is commemorating their recent addition of toucans by hosting a "two cans" food drive.

For every two cans visitors bring on Tuesdays during August, they will receive half-priced admission to the zoo.

The food drive is benefiting Feeding America West Michigan to help those in need.

Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties, from the Indiana border along western Michigan and through the Upper Peninsula, according to their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter