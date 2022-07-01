John Ball Zoo needs help naming their new Mini Highland Calf

John Ball Zoo is getting a new Mini Highland Calf donated by 2 Men & A Hen, and needs your help in naming him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The John Ball Zoo needs your help in naming their brand new Mini Highland Calf coming to the zoo this summer.

He was born on June 21 at 2 Men & A Hen, a Michigan based, family-owned farm that specializes in traditional farming practices.

The zoo put together a fundraiser where you can help name the calf before he arrives at the zoo.

For the donation of $1 to the John Ball Zoo, you can vote for one of a dozen different names for the calf. Below are the names you can choose between:

Pumpkin

Preston

Porter

Pierce

Perry

Percy

Payton

Paxton

Pat/Patty

Palmer

Lincoln

Clay

Click here to cast your vote.

The "Name Our Calf" fundraiser voting is now through July 8 and the winning name will be announced on July 12.

The new calf is expected to be arriving at the zoo sometime in July and will be at Red's Hobby Farm in the North East section of John Ball Zoo. He will be available to get up close and personal with until he is larger enough to join the rest of the cattle at the zoo.

This is the first Mini Highland Cow that the zoo has welcomed.

Highland Cows are a Scottish breed of rustic cattle that descend from cattle brought to the British Isles over 4,000 years ago. They are the oldest registered breed of cattle in the world.

They are known for their adaptation to harsh conditions, excellent temperament and small size.

Mini Highland Cows are a sub-breed of the standard Highland Cow and only grow to about 42 inches in height, compared to about 60 inches for a standard Dairy Cow.

