Pygmy hippo habitat officially opening at John Ball Zoo

To celebrate, the zoo is hosting its Summer Spectacular event starting Friday through Sunday. There will be live music, food and more fun animal activities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is getting ready to officially open a brand-new pygmy hippo exhibit. This comes less than three weeks after the zoo’s new pygmy hippo, Jahari, suddenly attacked and killed a male sitatunga antelope named Chopper.

13 ON YOUR SIDE tried to ask John Ball Zoo more questions about the incident, but the zoo says it’s ready focus on moving forward and celebrating the already popular new habitat.

Jahari is about 7 years old, and weighs in at a whopping 600 pounds. He’s an herbivore that spends a large part of his day hunting down heads of lettuce scattered about his habitat.

Pygmy hippos come from West Africa and prefer warm temperatures and warm water. He’s loving the weather right now in West Michigan.

Jaime Racalla, an animal care supervisor, says this exhibit is a great example of green practices being put into place at the zoo, like water and energy conservation.

“Once you see Jahari running around the yard, and just his cute antics that he has out there, there's no way you're not going to fall in love with him," Racalla said. "So being able to connect our visitors face-to-face with something they're probably never going to see otherwise in their life. We just hope it inspires them to really care and have a positive impact on wildlife and wild places."

Jahari is getting a girlfriend soon. A female pygmy hippo named Penelope is coming to John Ball Zoo later this month.

Pygmy hippos are an endangered species and the zoo hopes the pair will mate in the future.

