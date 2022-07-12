Voters decide name for John Ball Zoo's new Mini Highland Calf

Just in time for Cow Appreciation Day, the new Mini Highland Calf at the John Ball Zoo gets his name!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest member of the John Ball Zoo has been officially named.

The Mini Highland Calf was born on June 21 at 2 Men & A Hen, a Michigan based, family-owned farm that specializes in traditional farming practices.

He was donated to the zoo by 2 Men & A Hen and arrived on Monday.

The zoo hosted a naming contest that began last month, allowing people to donate a dollar in exchange for a vote for their favorite name.

After a little more than a week and over 600 votes, the winning name for the calf was "Pumpkin!"

The "Name Our Calf" fundraiser brought in $621 that will benefit the John Ball Zoo.

Pumpkin will be joining the animal herd at Red's Hobby Farm in the North East section of John Ball Zoo in a few weeks. For right now, he will be hanging out at the on-site Animal Hospital while he gets acclimated to his new home.

The names that people could choose between were:

Pumpkin

Preston

Porter

Pierce

Perry

Percy

Payton

Paxton

Pat/Patty

Palmer

Lincoln

Clay

This is the first Mini Highland Cow that the zoo has welcomed.

Highland cattle are one of the hardiest breeds due to their shaggy double coat of fur. Miniature Highland cattle come from crossing Highland Cattle with miniature Dexter and Kentshire breeds.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.