John Ball Zoo provides update on tiger who tested positive for COVID-19

Their tiger, Nika, tested positive in December. Officials say she is recovering, and no other animals have since exhibited symptoms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly a month later, John Ball Zoo officials say their tiger who tested positive for COVID-19 is doing well.

Nika, a 16-year-old Amur tiger, tested positive in December and began feeling ill. Officials said that even with vaccination and COVID protocols, the virus could still spread in animals.

Now, the zoo says that Nika has improved.

“Nika continues to do well and has been symptom free since approximately five to seven days after her initial presentation," said zoo veterinarian Dr. Ryan Colburn. "No other animals at John Ball Zoo have shown signs of or tested positive for SARS CoV2.”

After Nika's diagnosis, other animals received vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the zoo. Many animals had already received a dose of the vaccine.

Officials say Nika and other animals in the zoo will be monitored to ensure the virus doesn't spread.

"We thank our veterinary and animal care teams for their quick response to Nika's case," zoo officials said in a statement. "We are so relieved to know that she is recovering well and no other animals were infected."

It was suspected that Nika caught the virus from a zoo team member who was positive.

