John Ball Zoo welcomes new Tiger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Wednesday the arrival of a female Amur, also known as Siberian, tiger named Mabelle.
Mabelle is from the Columbus Zoo and came to John Ball to participate in the Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the Amur tiger.
John Ball Zoo posted about the arrival of Mabelle on Facebook:
Amur tigers are currently on the endangered species list, with fewer that 4,000 of the animals in the wild, according to National Geographic.
Mabelle is now at John Ball Zoo as part of SSP for recommended breeding with their male tiger, Finn. Titan, Finn’s brother, was transferred to a new home at the Toledo Zoo for recommended breeding with a female tiger.
According to John Ball Zoo, SSP programs help manage animal populations in captivity, and also contribute to species recovery, field conservation efforts and veterinary care for wildlife diseases.
“While we are sad to see Titan leave, we are so excited to see what the future holds for him, Finn, and Mabelle, and excited that he can contribute to the survival of his species,” the post reads. “Mabelle is a sweet and curious girl and we are eager for you all to meet her when we are able to open for the 2020 season. Welcome to John Ball Zoo, Mabelle!”
At a news conference Tuesday, May 19, John Ball Zoo announced plan to reopen to members of May 29 and the general public May 30. Officials said they will only follow through with this plan if it is safe to do so.
