John Ball Zoo welcomes new Tiger

We are excited to announce that we've welcomed a female Amur tiger named Mabelle. She came to us from the Columbus Zoo. John Ball Zoo participates in the Species Survival Plan for the Amur tiger and she is recommended for breeding with our male tiger, Finn. Titan, Finn’s brother, went to his new home at the Toledo Zoo where he is recommended for breeding with a female tiger. While we are sad to see Titan leave, we are so excited to see what the future holds for him, Finn, and Mabelle, and excited that he can contribute to the survival of his species. Mabelle is a sweet and curious girl and we are eager for you all to meet her when we are able to open for the 2020 season. Welcome to John Ball Zoo, Mabelle!