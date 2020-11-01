OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A dog who was found zip-tied to a crate in a portable toilet and brought to the Harbor Humane Society in December is now available for adoption, according to the humane society's Facebook page.

The nonprofit describes him as "young, spunky and sweet". Surveys are now available at the shelter to get to know his personality better, however, the humane society has recommendations for what type of home he should go to.

Here are the living conditions Jon would do best in and his character traits, according to the Harbor Human Society:

He would do best in a home with no cats. They say he is way too "interested".

He likes other dogs.

Good with older children or kids who are used to being around dogs.

He's jumpy at times and is protective of his toys.

His favorite pastimes are lounging on the couch, getting scratched and eating treats.

The Harbor Humane society said in their post to call them if you are unable to take care of your pet. Their number is 616-399-2119.

"...leaving an animal this way should never be an option," the society said in the post.

