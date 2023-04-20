$90,000 donation to Kent Co. Animal Shelter to provide equipment upgrades, dog enclosure

This is the largest donation the animal shelter has ever received.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter has received its largest-ever donation, which will go toward upgrading veterinary equipment and creating an outdoor dog enclosure.

On Thursday, $90,000 was donated to the animal shelter by the Marie B. Schipper Trust. Marie Schipper, who died in November 2021, was a lifelong West Michigan resident with a love of animals.

"I know that my aunt would be very happy to know that part of her legacy will be used to care for animals," said Sheryl Schipper, Marie's niece. "She had so many cats and dogs throughout her years and they all brought her great joy."

For the animal shelter, $49,594 of the donation will be used to create a natural dog enclosure. The enclosure will help reduce stress that shelter animals experience, particularly animals who stay at the shelter long-term.

"This new space will provide exercise, scent enrichment, and will help increase the well-being and health of the animals entrusted to our care," said Kent County Animal Shelter Director Angela Hollinshead.

$26,500 of the donation will replace a 24-year-old X-ray machine, which Hollsinhead said is one of the most important tools the shelter uses.

Any remaining funds will be set aside for emergency vet care for the animals.

Sheryl Schipper said Marie would be proud to see how her estate has been used to improve the lives of animals.

"I am sure my aunt is beaming in heaven looking down and seeing what is going on," she said.

