Kent Co. Sheriff's Office announces passing of Mounted Unit horse 'Hank the Tank'

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a beloved member of the force Saturday.

The KCSO says their Mounted United horse, "Hank the Tank," has died.

Hank was only 8 and a 1/2 years-old, but recently began to show signs of Potomac Horse Fever, a bacterial disease. Despite putting up a good fight, the KCSO says the disease became too much for his immune system to handle.

He was described as a 'gentle giant', with an easily recognizable 'L' on his forehead. He was said to be amazing with not only the unit, but others too, especially children.

Hank joined the sheriff's office back in 2017, coming from Asbury University in Lexington, Kentucky.

KCSO's Mounted Unit team members that work the most with all the horses are saddened to lose a buddy, but are grateful for all the great work Hank had done to keep the community safe.

