BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The bushfires that have plagued southeastern Australia for months taking the lives of people and animals have inspired two children from Byron Center to raise money for animal rescue efforts.

Lily Holland, 9, and her brother Wes Holland, 7, have raised over $600 to benefit World Wildlife Fund of Australia. Their goal is $1,500.

The animal-loving siblings said the news of the thousands of animals that have died is devastating.

Read more: World's largest volunteer force fights Australia's wildfires

"The minute my mom said something about it my heart was just starting to break. It was just so sad and I immediately thought I had to do something to help," Lily Holland said.

Their mom helped them set up the fundraising page and shot a video of them asking for help. She said she couldn't be more proud of them.

"For the kids to grab on to something like this and run with it with passion just makes me so proud. I'm very very proud of them," said mother Joy Holland.

People around the world have been donating money to the fire relief efforts. Including millions of dollars from stars like Aussie Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John and more.

Residents in the line of the fires have been ordered to evacuate as the fires continue to threaten homes, communities and lives. As of Thursday, Jan. 9, 26 people have been killed.

Donate to the Holland siblings' cause here.

More Australia fire stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.