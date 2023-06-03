Llama caught at Forest Hills Eastern High School by Kent County Sheriff's Deputies

The llama was eventually safely secured by the deputies and returned home to his family.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A llama on the loose in Kent County was eventually wrangled by sheriff's deputies on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect (the llama) was apprehended by police after a long foot pursuit that led deputies onto the grounds of Forest Hills Eastern High School.

Police say that the llama was attempting to retrieve his diploma after graduation.

The llama was eventually safely secured by the deputies and returned home to his family.

The llama has been identified as "Joe" by his owner, Andrea Linge.

She says that she was recovering from the flu, which is why Joe escaped from his home over the weekend.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

This suspect was apprehended after a lengthy foot pursuit today at Forest Hills Eastern High School. No deputies were... Posted by Kent County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 4, 2023

The llama wrangling comes a little over a year after Kentwood Police tracked and captured "Gary the Turkey" for repeatedly impeding traffic in the area.

