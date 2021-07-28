Man injured by jaguar at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

One person has been transported from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens with non-life threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured Wednesday after he was attacked by a jaguar at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The man jumped over the safety barrier between the viewing area of the jaguar exhibit and the fence, according to zoo officials. The man stuck his hand through the fence to the get animal's attention.

After he did so, the jaguar swiped at the man.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether the man will face charges related to the incident.

