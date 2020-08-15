Scavenging bald eagles face threat from vehicles in Michigan

The study focused on 1,490 dead bald eagles.

LANSING, Mich. — Bald eagles that soar majestically through Michigan skies are finding danger on the ground.

The Detroit News reports that a study in the Journal of Wildlife Management shows the birds are being struck by vehicles as they scavenge roadkill.

Marvin Roberson is a forest ecologist for the Michigan Sierra Club. He says: “Bald eagles are scavengers, and roadkill is a favorite form of food for them because they are sitting on the road.”

The study was conducted by biologist Kendall Simon, who works for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She focused on 1,490 dead bald eagles and found that most of them were females.

