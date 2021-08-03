Michigan DNR reported more cougar sightings in 2020 than any year since 2008

There were more confirmed sightings in 2020 than in any other year since 2008.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) verified 13 cougar sightings state-wide in 2020.

The DNR has been reporting cougar sightings since 2008, but the number of sightings has grown exponentially in the last two years. There were more confirmed sightings in 2020 than in any other year since 2008. All the sightings took place in the Upper Peninsula.

Below is a timeline of the 2020 sightings:

1. Feb. 19, 2020

DNR staff identified cougar tracks in Delta County while conducting wolf track surveys.

2. Feb. 20, 2020

DNR staff identified cougar tracks in southeast Schoolcraft County while conducting wolf track surveys. This was about 40 miles from where tracks were discovered on Feb. 19 in Delta County.

3. April 24, 2020

A photo of a cougar was captured by a trail camera in Delta County, on the Stonington Peninsula. This was about 45 miles from where tracks were discovered on Feb. 20 in Schoolcraft County.

4. May 17, 2020

A DNR trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in Luce County, about 72 miles from where a photo was captured on April 24 in Delta County. Photo not available from DNR.

5. June 1, 2020

A photo of a cougar was captured by a trail camera in eastern Mackinac County. This was about 127 miles from where the April 24 photo was captured in Delta County.

6. June 6, 2020

A trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in Chippewa County, about 18 miles from where the June 1 photo was captured in Mackinac County.

7. July 12, 2020

A photo of a cougar was captured by a trail camera in Delta County. This was about 165 miles from where the June 6 photo was captured in Chippewa County.

8. July 13, 2020

A trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in Ontonagon County, about 120 miles from where the photo was captured in Delta County a day before.

9. Aug. 30, 2020

A photo of a cougar was captured vis trail camera in southcentral Luce County. This was about 180 miles from where the July 13 photo was captured in Ontonagon County.

10. Aug. 30, 2020

Another photo of a cougar was captured via trail camera in Luce County, about a mile from where the other photo was captured on the same day.

11. Oct. 13, 2020

A trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in Mackinac County.

12. Oct. 13, 2020

A trail camera captured a photo of a cougar in western Mackinac County, about 5 miles from where the other photo was captured on the same day.

13. Nov. 7, 2020

A photo of a cougar was captured by a trail camera in southwest Baraga County. This was about 145 miles from where the Oct. 13 photos were captured in Mackinac County.

Since 2008, the DNR has verified 62 cougar sightings in Michigan. Sightings can be reported online here.

