Michigan lawmakers propose making pet food exempt from sales tax

The new legislation would make pet food and commercial feed for livestock exempt from sales and use taxes.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives Tax Policy Committee held a hearing on Feb. 16 to discuss legislation that would make pet food exempt from sales tax and use tax.

House Bill 5683 and 5684 would make pet food and commercial feed for livestock exempt from sales tax and use tax.

The bills sponsors are Republican Representatives Tommy Brann of District 77 and Pamela Hornberger of District 32.

"Just like representative brand, [I'm] very passionate about our pets and giving people some more relief. If we're going to be passionate about rescuing animals, then I think people should get a break," Rep. Hornberger said.

The bills have been met with some resistance because of the expected loss in revenue to the state from the sales and use taxes.

"I have issues with stripping from our sales and use tax. It's, you know, in my opinion, the least destructive tax that we have, I'd rather more, you know, approach a reduction in income [tax] for folks to be able to, you know, provide for pets, more affordable than than attacking our sales tax," said Republican Representative Pat Outman.

CEO of the Michigan Pet Alliance, Joe Dobish, testified at the hearing in favor of the bills.

"The cost of owning a pet is one of the leading causes of forfeiture in Michigan, however hard it is to believe. This is what we are seeing on the ground our members as they are out in the field working with the community," said Dobish.

"This is what they are seeing people are coming in to shelters and rescues every single day in Michigan and giving up a beloved family member because they cannot afford the food and veterinary care to care properly for that animal and it is an act of love to give up that animal and I cannot imagine how hard that is."

According to the Michigan Pet Alliance, Michigan has one of the highest costs of pet ownership in the country, but that high cost isn't solely because of food prices.

"We do have factors in this state that lead Michigan pet owners to be faced with an undue burden compared to other in other states," Dobish added.

The bills were introduced to the Michigan House of Representatives in January and are now in committee.

