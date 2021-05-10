Michigan shelters join program to help animals in cruelty, disaster situations

The National Shelter Alliance program will provide shelters with consistent access to crisis management and stabilization.

The Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) and Code 3 Associates announced Monday the launch of a new program aimed at providing service and support for animal shelters amid disaster situations.

The National Shelter Alliance program will provide shelters with consistent access to crisis management and stabilization, connecting under-resourced shelters with state and regional shelters before, during and after a crisis.

Among the partners in the newly announced program is Michigan Humane Society, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Harbor Humane Society. These partners will provide opportunities for overwhelmed shelters by making training accessible and empowering shelter staff by providing resources and referrals during disaster situations.

"While we are embarking on an exciting time in animal welfare with many shelters no longer euthanizing for space, BISSELL Pet Foundation is focused on shelters that remain overwhelmed," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

"Together, with Code 3 Associates and our incredible BPF National Shelter Alliance partners, we will break down the remaining barriers impacting pet homelessness that include disaster preparedness and vital training and mentorship.”

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.