FRANKLIN, Kentucky — A Kentucky couple found a black cat, and it could belong to an owner in Michigan.

Jim and Jill Hunt Goostree posted on Facebook saying that the big, black cat came to Jim's work in Franklin, KY. They called the Flying J Travel Center to ask if anyone was missing a cat, and the truck stop said a Michigan woman's cat ran away from her car in the parking lot.

The Goostrees are contacting lost and founds across multiple states to try to find the owner. "The happy ending for me and my husband would be to find the owner, and the cat would be at his real home," Jill Goostree said.

About the cat

Male

Black

Weighs 14 pounds

Is neutered

Doesn't have a microchip nor a collar

