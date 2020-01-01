LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing zoo is holding a naming contest for a rare black rhino calf that was born on Christmas Eve.

Potter Park Zoo officials have released a list of six potential names for the male calf, which is a member of a critically endangered species. The names include options in Swahili and Afrikaans.

Zoo fans can cast ballots online with a donation. Proceeds will go to development of the zoo's animal health program.

The contest ends Jan. 8.

Zoo officials say there are only 54 black rhinos in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Full list of names:

Enzi Azizi Jaali Bash Mosi Reggie

Potter Park Zoo Watch this special moment as baby rhino approaches a zookeeper for o... ne of the first times! Our plan for the first week was to have as little human contact as possible with Doppsee and the calf, as rhinos are often protective of their calves.

