IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two neglected dogs are recovering after being returned in terrible condition to a West Michigan animal shelter nearly a decade after they were adopted.

The owners could no longer care for them after eight years, said Autumn Russell, general manager at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary off M-50 in Ionia County.

"We took them back, and now we're dealing with all the medical repercussions of them not getting the care they needed," Russell said.

The two dogs, Komino, 11, and Tic Tac, 14, were brought back to Mackenzie's earlier this month.

Tic Tac was malnourished and needed several infected teeth removed. Komino had to have emergency surgery on his remaining eye, which was close to rupturing.

"These dogs are our life, we knew them when they came in," Russell said. "When they come back like that, it's disheartening."

The dogs are recovering and currently being fostered at Russell's nearby home. Mackenzie's is trying to raise money for their medical expenses.

This could have been avoided had the owners called the shelter sooner, Russell said.

"If there's something wrong and you can't care for these dogs, they're always welcome back," she said. "We would plea with all of our adopters: Bring them back before the medical concerns get too great."

Tic Tac and Komino will be available for adoption, but must go as a pair. To donate to the shelter, go through the Facebook link below or visit the website.

