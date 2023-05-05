6 puppies thrown over fence, abandoned at Muskegon animal shelter; donations needed

The shelter says the puppies are loving and playful, and they are looking for donations to help support the puppies' care.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Noah Project, an animal shelter in Muskegon, is asking for donations to help support six puppies who were thrown over the shelter's fence and abandoned overnight Wednesday.

The shelter posted on their Facebook page Thursday, saying surveillance video captured the puppies being tossed over the seven-foot fence. They were left for several hours in below-freezing temperatures before shelter staff discovered them.

The puppies are estimated to be about nine or 10 weeks old. Two of them are limping on injured legs. Staff believe the injuries happened when they were thrown over the fence. The puppies will be getting X-rays to address the injuries.

Two of the puppies are being closely watched at an employee's home.

"Despite being treated this way, they are all playful and loving," the shelter's post reads.

Noah Project is asking for donations toward vet bills or Purina Pro Plan Puppy Lamb and Rice to feed the puppies. So far, over $2,000 has been donated. To donate, apply to adopt one of the puppies or learn more, click here.

