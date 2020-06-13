South Haven first responder rescues fawn trapped in manhole

The manhole cover was missing, and a very young fawn was found inside.

CASCO, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) received an unusual rescue call today.

On Pacific Avenue in Casco Township, a fawn was trapped in a manhole.

According to SHAES, the person who reported the incident had her curiosity aroused when she saw an obviously concerned adult deer in the road next to the manhole.

Sure enough, the manhole cover was missing, and a very young fawn was found inside.

SHAES responder Shawn Smith arrived at the scene and got quick to work, recovering the fawn and safely returning the little guy to the nearby woods.

