Officers rescue fox kit in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Muskegon County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a unique call on Friday that included a fox kit and a plastic fence.

Members of the Muskegon Sheriff's Department were called to help a fox kit who was caught in a fence. The kit was seen caught, struggling and exhausted by members of the community, who contacted authorities for help.

The Muskegon Sheriff Department shared about the incident on Facebook:

Once arrived at the scene, Sheriff Deputy Scott VanderVeen and Officer Jackie Miskovich got to work, carefully cutting the bondage away from the kit.

“Between the two, the kit was held securely so as not to cause injury to itself or others, and the fence of bondage was cut away from his rear leg,” the Facebook post reads. “The DNR officer then checked the kit over to ensure that his leg was not injured to the degree needing additional medical attention.”

Once free from the bondage, the fox kit zipped away, seemingly unharmed, to the family den.

