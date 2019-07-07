SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Beach-goers at Saugatuck Dune Park were surprised Saturday afternoon when a deer showed up on the beach.

Paul Bratt shared a photo of the encounter and he said that people on the beach started yelling "deer! deer!"

"It walked down to the water, smelled a sleeping woman and walked down the beach. It must be a regular because it was so comfortable around people, especially when they offered Cheez-its and Pringles," Bratt said.

Katie Papke also shared video of the deer. It can be seen in a crowd of people standing in shallow water.

Bratt said people were petting it, and the deer "appreciated the petting." He said the deer seemed accustomed to being around people.

"We stayed back thinking we'd let nature be but the deer was already well accustomed to people apparently."

