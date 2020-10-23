K-9 Chico is a patrol dog and K-9 officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Picture day usually means dressing up and looking your best.

That was no exception for Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Chico for his new badge photo.

K-9 Chico posed for his new ID photo in uniform-- including a tie.

The German Shepard has been with the sheriff's office for about four and a half years and can be seen dressed up in all sorts of outfits on its social media page.



