'Owl you need is love': Police go above and beyond to find rehab center for injured owl

The officer responding to the call even cared for the owl overnight before releasing it to a licensed wildlife rescue.

WATERVLIET, Mich. — An owl is recovering at a Kalamazoo wildlife rescue thanks to police officers who worked to find a rehabilitation center after it was hit by a car.

Police say the owl was hit on M-140 in Watervliet Township Friday evening. While the driver's vehicle was not damaged, police say she was "very concerned" about the owl.

Officers contacted DNR officials to locate a rehabilitation center that could care for the owl. A Kalamazoo-area rehabilitation center specializing in hawks and owls agreed to take it.

The responding officer cared for the owl overnight before turning it over to the rehabilitation center Saturday morning.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.