Meet Bacon, the new Paws With A Cause service dog for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

Paws With A Cause delivered Bacon, a PAWS Facility Dog, to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County on National Puppy Day.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County (CAC) welcomed a new employee last week with the addition of Bacon, a Paws With A Cause (PAWS) service dog.

Bacon is a golden retriever who was trained as a PAWS Facility Dog to help children and their caregivers while receiving services at the Center. Bacon will be a permanent employee at the CAC.

“We’re excited to welcome Bacon to our team and look forward to introducing him to our clients in the next few months,” said Melissa Werkman, Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County’s executive director. “In the meantime, we’re grateful for the team at Paws With A Cause who will help ensure that Bacon is well-prepared for his important job of providing comfort and easing anxiety for kids who are coming to the CAC for services.”

“Although we have been training Assistance Dogs to serve individual people with disabilities for over 42 years, we recognize the importance of Facility Dogs in our community. It is our goal to understand and adapt to the unique and ever-changing needs of individuals and service organizations,” said Michele Suchovsky, chief executive officer of Paws With A Cause.

“We are excited to partner with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County. Dogs, like Bacon, can be one tool to help create and sustain healthy supportive environments for those in need,” Suchovsky added.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County is a child-centered organization that coordinates the community response to child sexual abuse. CAC has all the resources an abused child might need in one place, free of charge. Some of the services they provide are access to child protective services, law enforcement, medical professionals and therapists.

For more information on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County, visit www.cac-kent.org.

