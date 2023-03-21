Pit bulls no longer considered 'dangerous' in Muskegon

The City Commission changed the city ordinance singling out the breed as "dangerous." It was previously the only breed mentioned.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is no longer singling out pit bulls as a "dangerous" breed under city ordinance.

Previously, pit bulls were the only breed mentioned in the ordinance as dangerous. That forced owners and handles to have the dog muzzled when leashed outside its kennel. Also, "Beware of Dog" signs needed to be displayed visibly outside the home.

Owners and handlers also needed to have public liability insurance in a single incident amount of at least $50,000 for bodily injury, death or property damage resulting from ownership of the animal.

The City Commission made the change during its March 14 meeting.

Dangerous animals, with the pit bull breed now removed, are defined in the ordinance as "a dog or other animal that bites or attacks or threatens to attack a person (as evidenced by snarling, snapping or lunging); or a dog that bites or attacks and causes serious injury or death to another dog while the other dog is on the property or under the control of its owner."

Dangerous animal owners must still adhere to the muzzle, liability insurance and "Beware of Dog" signs.

