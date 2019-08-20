WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police said that the small black bear who has been spotted in the city the past couple of weeks appears to be moving away from the area.

"With sightings becoming more infrequent, it appears he is getting sick of city life and is slowly but surely moving out of the area," the police department said on Facebook.

The bear sightings have become less frequent. Police said the bear has been foraging for food, eating mostly bird seed. They suggest that residents who don't want the bear in their backyard should temporarily take down their bird feeders.

RELATED: Walker Police share 'fake bear' call, ask community to stop looking for black bear in area

RELATED: Bear spotted in Kent County again

The Department of Natural Resources and law enforcement are continuing to monitor the bear, but they said it hasn't shown any sign of aggression. The bear has also not approached any humans.

"We still need to respect the bear and continue to use good common sense if Yogi turns up in your area."

Walker Police have taken to calling the bear Yogi the West Side Wanderer.

"Yogi sightings serve as an educational opportunity, affording residents the chance to learn about black bears, and how to appropriately react should another bear wander in from time to time," Walker Police said.

RELATED: Black bear spotted on West Side removed by DNR

Last summer, a black bear was spotted on the West Side of Grand Rapids. It climbed up a tree and was successfully captured and released into the wild by the DNR.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.