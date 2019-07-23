LORETTO, Tenn. — A Tennessee police department issued a clarification that the supposed “meth gators” are not real after its initial tongue-in-cheek post went viral.

The Loretto Police Department initially posted to warn people to stop flushing drugs down their toilets and sinks.

The department clarified its intent in a follow-up Facebook post on July 19:

“Let us be perfectly clear: the meth gator was a humorous illustration used to highlight the dangers of flushing drugs and other substances down your toilet. Alas, the meth-gator is not real. Let’s say that again: THE METH GATOR IS NOT (at this time) REAL. We’ve had to explain that to our cousins across the pond twice.”

Loretto police initially posted on July 13 about “meth gators” detailing an arrest where a suspect was accused of trying to flush methamphetamine down a toilet.

The police department said the initial post prompted news coverage throughout the United States, England, China, Australia, Russia and New Zealand.

Police plan to open a website where people can buy “meth-gator” apparel. The proceeds would go to local charities that deal directly with children affected by drug use, the police department said.

