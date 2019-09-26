GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — So far, there have been 28 animals diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). That includes two wolf pups from the Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek that died.

BluePearl Pet Hospital is awaiting test results from two dogs that are experiencing unexplained symptoms consistent with EEE. But experts at BluePearl say horses are much more susceptible than humans.

"It's traditionally been an infection that we haven't worried too much about in animals outside of horses," said BluePearl Veterinarian Dr. Kristopher Sharpe.

After the two wolf pups at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek died from the virus, it's a cause for investigation.

"It's a virus, it has to run its course," Sharpe said. "We know at least in people and we suspect in dogs, a lot of those exposed and get the infection never cause a clinical problem."

RELATED: 2nd wolf dies from EEE at Binder Park Zoo

Your pet's monthly heartworm and flea and tick preventative medication does help ward off mosquitoes.

"I wouldn't rely on that alone but decreasing exposure, making sure they're on a good product that can do that. There may be other topical treatments, we just have to pick and choose based on the patient," Sharpe said.

You'll want avoid spraying your human-grade mosquito repellent on your animals.

"We see skin problems, reactions, vomiting, diarrhea occasionally," Sharpe said. "They don't seem to tolerate it very well so we want to avoid human products."

EEE has been in Kent County in the past.

"It's not a surprise especially with how much of an issue they've had to the south," said Health Officer for the Kent County Health Department, Adam London.

RELATED: GRPS and other schools reschedule outdoor events due to EEE

The Health Department's message for EEE is a similar one to the West Nile Virus.

"I think we sometimes forget how serious mosquito-borne illness has been historically and we've had West Nile Virus with us for a number of years," London said.

The best ways to avoid being bit by mosquitoes is to stay inside during dawn and dusk, wear long sleeves and pants and use mosquito repellent with DEET.

"Fear should not go overboard, this is something where the information was shared with us and we want to make sure the community hears the information and hears ways that we can limit risk," London said.

The deer probably won't be the last animal to test positive for EEE in Kent County.

RELATED: EEE Outbreak: Case confirmed in Kent County deer

"Because of the number of animals that have tested positive has increased so much over the course of the past couple of weeks and because it doesn't look like the weather is going to dramatically cool down in the near future, I think that the probability that there are more animals that test positive is probably pretty good," London said.

If you notice your pet acting abnormally, bring them to the vet. There is testing that can be done, but no specific treatment for EEE.

Most over the counter repellents for dogs contain Pyrethrins which is toxic to cats before it dries. Consult with your vet on the best over the counter repellents for your specific animals.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter