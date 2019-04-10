ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A bat tested positively for rabies in Allegan County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

Residents are urged to stay away from wild animals such as skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, stray cats and dogs. Allegan County officials also tell residents if they are bit by an animal or a household pet, wash the affected area with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

To report an animal bite, call 911.

With winter coming, health officials are also encouraging people to "bat proof" their homes by caulking and holes larger than a quarter inch by a half-inch and covering outside entry points to prevent bats from roosting in attics.

Here are some steps the Allegan County Health Department gives for protecting yourself from rabies:

Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors or supervised to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Use a leash when walking dogs or keep them in a fenced-in yard.

Do not feed or put water for pets outside

Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.