Ropes course, zip-line attraction under construction at Binder Park Zoo

The estimated $2 million attraction is expected to open this summer.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo is building a three-story ropes course featuring five zip lines that will allow adventure goers to soar this summer.

Construction has already begun on the $2 million Charles and Lynn Zhang SkyLark Ridge.

The permanent aerial structure will suspend participants by a safety harness, and an additional structure dubbed "Little Larks" will have the same components scaled down for younger guests under 48" tall.

An overhead tracking system allows guests the choice to walk or climb elements and obstacles like rope ladders, suspended bridges, cargo nets and more at their own pace on whatever level they choose to explore, officials said.

The SkyLark Ridge will be located in the East Zoo across from the Binda Conservation Carousel.

Initially, the experience will be available to zoo guests, but once complete, the zoo will modify a new, separate entrance for guests to enter SkyLark Ridge as an exclusive experience.

The zoo says once complete, it will be the largest structure of its kind in the state of Michigan.

SkyLark Ridge is a custom project engineered for safety and designed for fun by RCI Adventure Products, of Allegan, MI.

Organizers said the cost to build SkyLark Ridge is around $2,000,000. The zoo has already raised $1,800,000 in donations. Lead donors Charles and Lynn Zhang launched the fundraising campaign with a historic gift of $1,000,000 and the overall naming rights.

“The concept of some type of zip line attraction at the zoo had been under consideration as far back as the mid-1990s when Wild Africa was being developed,” said Leslie Walsh, Director of Marketing & Development, “but the timing wasn’t right then. Judging from the enthusiasm and extraordinary support we’ve enjoyed, the time is clearly right for SkyLark Ridge at Binder Park Zoo,” Walsh continued.

The zoo says it will be hiring and training staff to manage this section of the park this summer.

