BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo is closed to guests but that's not stopping the animals from returning to their to their outdoor habitats.

People are invited to join them and say hello digitally through live streams.

Binder Park Zoo recently installed a new live camera called "ZooCam" which allows visitors to view the zoo's 18-acre savanna from home.

The ZooCam allows viewers to watch a variety of animals including, Giraffes, Zebras, Gazelle, and Ostrichs go about their day.

The best viewing times are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. when the animals are released in the morning and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. as they head back inside.

Inclement weather and cold temperatures may prevent some African species like the Giraffe from going on exhibit, so it's recommended to use the weather forecast as a guide to get better animal sightings.

Check out Binder Park Zoo's ZooCam here.

April 11 time lapse 2020 The zoo may be closed to guests, but the animals are making their way back to their outdoor habitats to celebrate the return of spring and the upcoming 2020 zoo season, and you’re invited to join them digitally! Check out this time lapse video of our new ZooCam with a bird's eye view of the savanna which you can view live at https://binderparkzoo.org/zoocam/. Animals begin arriving on exhibit between 9:00-10:30am and return to their overnight accommodations later in the afternoon. Cool temps may prevent giraffe and others from going on exhibit, so use the weather forecast as your guide for the best animal watching and check back often. West Michigan #zooview #liveaction Posted by Binder Park Zoo on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Visit Binder Park Zoo's website or their Facebook page for updates regarding the zoo's 2020 open date.

