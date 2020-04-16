BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo is closed to guests but that's not stopping the animals from returning to their to their outdoor habitats.
People are invited to join them and say hello digitally through live streams.
Binder Park Zoo recently installed a new live camera called "ZooCam" which allows visitors to view the zoo's 18-acre savanna from home.
The ZooCam allows viewers to watch a variety of animals including, Giraffes, Zebras, Gazelle, and Ostrichs go about their day.
The best viewing times are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. when the animals are released in the morning and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. as they head back inside.
Inclement weather and cold temperatures may prevent some African species like the Giraffe from going on exhibit, so it's recommended to use the weather forecast as a guide to get better animal sightings.
Check out Binder Park Zoo's ZooCam here.
Visit Binder Park Zoo's website or their Facebook page for updates regarding the zoo's 2020 open date.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Ways to virtually explore West Michigan
- MDOT providing learning activities for families during stay at home order
- Un-baaaaa-lievable: Goats invade locked-down Welsh town
- John Ball Zoo to remain closed until further notice due to virus concerns
- Local school district hosts international film festival
- Tulip Time to hold virtual run
- Science experiments from a pro: The Bearded Science Guy shows off a fire tornado
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.