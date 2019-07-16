IONIA, Mich. — "I've always wanted to work with marine mammals," gushes Xania Alexandra, a native of Ionia.

New to this year's Ionia Free Fair is a sea lion show with Xania and the crowds are loving every minute of it.

Many kids in the audience have never seen a sea lion in person and the joy was obvious.

Xania's three stars were all rescued from life threatening situations in the wild and cannot be released. Her program focuses on the dangers of pollution and litter that are hurting the sea lion habitat while throwing in a big splash from each of the performers.

You can catch the sea lion show at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. daily through the end of the fair with an added 3 p.m. show on Friday and Saturday.

