FENTON, Mich. — Shaggy, the beloved dog who escaped capture for months in the Cascade area in 2015 who was finally rescued by an animal shelter near Flint, has died, according to the shelter that rescued him.

The Devoted Barn posted on their Facebook page Friday that Shaggy died after being diagnosed with cancer. Just days before, he was diagnosed with an enlarged and irregular spleen.

Mel, his first adoptive mother who works with the shelter that specializes in feral dog rehabilitation said he took people on his journey to show the world that feral dogs deserve a chance at a life free of fear and on a couch.

"Almost to the day five years ago I made you a promise, to keep you safe and to give you the perfect environment to become the dog I knew you could be. I only asked that you help me educate the world about dogs like you. To prove that you can become an amazing house dog if given the chance...And Shag, you held up your end. Over the past five years, you took thousands of people on your journey," Mel said in a Facebook post.

Shaggy was rescued by the barn in 2015 after he escaped his home near Cascade Township. He wouldn't return home, despite his first family's efforts.

After he was rescued by the Devoted Barn, he was adopted by another family, but Mel said "he's still very much a member of our family as is his mom."

She is asking the public for help to pay for medical bills. If you would like to help, type Shaggy's name in the memo and the shelter will get the money to his mom.

Mel said she will be forever grateful for the two "special women" who became his mom and took care of him after her.

"We are very blessed to have them, both you and I. And tonight as we said goodbye for the final time we were all there with you."

She also vouched to continue her work to help dogs like Shaggy.

"I promise you I will never stop giving feral dogs like you that perfect environment to flourish just like you did. I’m so so sorry that cancer overtook your body, you deserved many more years in your home," Mel said.

