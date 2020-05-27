Shepherd Police rescue bald eagle

The bird was transported to the Wildlife Rehab Center in Midland County.

SHEPHERD, Mich. — Members of the Shepherd Police Department responded to an injured animal call on Wednesday, but this call was different than what they expected. The injured animal was a bald eagle.

The department posted about the incident on Facebook.

The animal was found of US-127. According to a witness, the eagle flew into the side of a semi-truck and landed in the lane of travel.

The witness called Isabella County Central Dispatch and stayed on scene until an officer arrived.

Officer Janofski of the Shepherd Police Department, along with the Shepherd Department of Public Works, picked up the bird and transported it to the Wildlife Rehab Center in Midland County.

